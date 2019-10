× One man shot in north St. Louis neighborhood

ST. LOUIS – One was rushed to a local hospital Wednesday evening after being shot in a north St. Louis neighborhood.

The shooting took place just after 9 p.m. in the 1400 block of N. 13th Street in Carr Square.

Police and EMS found one male victim with gunshot wounds to his upper chest and extremities. He was barely conscious.

