North St. Louis hospital project in final stages of approval

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis alderwoman sponsoring the HealthWorks Hospital project says the city’s Fifth Ward hasn’t seen development in decades and the city could provide a much-needed lifeline for residents in a healthcare desert.

The project began about five years ago and it's finally getting close to reality. People in north city's Fifth Ward say there are a lot of mothers and elderly people who have to find a ride or get on the bus to get to medical care.

Sponsor Tammika Hubbard says the HealthWorks project would launch as a three-bed hospital, with a 24-hour emergency room, and plans to expand to a medical corridor.

According to an outline of the project, Northside Regeneration, the city, and developers would foot the almost $73 million project. Hubbard says there is not one hospital in north St. Louis at all and especially not in the Fifth Ward.

The facility would be located at the intersection of Jefferson and Cass. Hubbard says access is especially needed for the people in that area.

“We have some of the worst ailments in our community healthcare. We have the least life expectancy, highest infant mortality rates, highest rates of hypertension and diabetes, so this project was definitely one that was needed in this community,” she said. “We need it, we need it.”