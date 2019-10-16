× Gateway Arch offers ‘Frights and Heights’ a spooky nighttime ride to the top

ST. LOUIS – The Gateway Arch is raising a few scares just in time for Halloween.

Frights and Heights is a family-friendly event held inside the Arch museum and visitors center. Costumed history actors will roam the museum as kids collect candy and decorate a small pumpkin to take home.

The event will be held Saturday, October 19 night from 6:30 to 10:00 p.m. It’s a haunted tram ride to the top of the arch complete with scary decorations and spooky music.

There will also be a dance party, storytelling, face painting and treats.