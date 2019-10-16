× Funeral arrangements for St. Louis County officer killed in crash on IL 159

WATERLOO, Ill. – Visitation and funeral services have been announced for a St. Louis County police officer who died in a collision last week in rural Illinois.

Officer James “Mitch” Ellis Jr. died Friday, October 11 following a three-vehicle accident the night prior.

Visitation is set for Sunday, October 20 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo. The funeral takes place on Monday, October 21 at Concord Presbyterian Church PSA at 10 a.m.

According to the Illinois State Police Department, the crash happened Thursday around 11 p.m. on Route 159, north of Hecker, Illinois. Investigators said a Hyundai Sonata was passing a semi-truck heading northbound when it collided with a Dodge Caravan head-on. The Hyundai then reportedly spun back into the northbound lanes and was hit by the semi-truck.

Ellis was on his way home from work at the Jennings Precinct when the accident occurred. He was rushed to Barnes-Jewish Hospital but pronounced dead shortly after. He was 49.

Ellis and his wife, Nicole, had five children. He’s survived by his parents, brother, and grandmother, as well as in-laws and other extended family members.

Ellis joined the St. Louis County Police department in 2011. Prior to that, he served in the US Marines Corps from 1992 until 1996. Following the September 11, 2001 terror attacks, he enlisted in the Marine Corps Reserves from 2001 until 2005 and deployed to Iraq as a squad leader in 2004.

Earlier this week, BackStoppers presented the family with an initial check of $10,000 to assist with immediate expenses.