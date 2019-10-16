× F1 champion Lewis Hamilton says he feels like ‘giving up on everything’

Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton wrote he feels like “giving up on everything” in a series of emotional messages on his social media account Tuesday.

The Mercedes driver, who leads this season’s title race as he chases a sixth world crown, labeled the world “a mess” before encouraging people to go vegan in his Instagram story, which is no longer available to view.

“Honestly, I feel like giving up on everything. Shut down completely. Why bother when the world is such a mess and people don’t seem to care,” he wrote to his 13.1 million followers.

“I’m going to take a moment away to gather my thoughts. Thank you to those of you who do give a damn about the world.”

Vegan message

Hamilton has previously spoken about his decision to go vegan in 2017 and invested in a plant-based restaurant in London earlier this year.

He added on the Instagram story how veganism is the “only way to truly save our planet” and that he is worried with “where this world is going.”

“Extinction of our race becoming more and more likely as we over use our resources. The world is a messed up place. World leaders either uneducated or don’t care about the environment at all,” he wrote.

He added: “I want my life to mean something and honestly up until now my life’s had no meaning.”

His message came two days after he helped Mercedes clinch a record-tying sixth straight constructors’ championship at the Japanese Grand Prix.

Along with concerns over the posts, his message drew criticism with many pointing to his substantial carbon footprint as a Formula One driver who has previously owned a private jet.

Hamilton has amassed plenty of air miles during his successful career and will have raced in 21 cities around the world by the end of this season.