ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A St. Louis County police officer was accused of inappropriately touching a 63-year-old woman during a traffic stop. The officer was disciplined but the woman and those representing her want him fired. They plan to go to Tuesday night’s St. Louis County Council meeting to look for support.
Woman wants St. Louis County officer fired after inappropriate contact during traffic stop
