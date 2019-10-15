× Trio charged in Wood River phone store hold-up

WOOD RIVER, Ill. – The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office charged three men Tuesday in connection with an armed robbery at a Wood River phone store.

According to Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells, two masked men walked into the Verizon store on Wesley Driver around 1:40 p.m. Sunday while a third suspect waited outside in a getaway vehicle.

The masked men pulled a gun on a worker and demanded cash from the safe, as well as the cash register, plus cellphones. The suspects drove off, speeding south on nearby Illinois Highway 255.

A South Roxanna, Illinois police officer found the suspects’ vehicle and followed. A Wood River officer caught up to them. The pursuit continued westbound on I-270 into north St. Louis County. The chase came to an end when the suspects caused a three-car crash at Dunn and Bellefontaine roads.

A woman in one of the other vehicles was hospitalized, police said.

The suspects jumped out of the vehicle and attempted to run away but were taken into custody.

Investigators determined the suspects were driving a stolen vehicle to commit the robbery, Chief Wells said.

Prosecutors charged 26-year-old Isiah Morgan with armed robbery and aggravated assault. It’s believed he was inside the phone store and also pointed a gun at a police officer during the pursuit.

The second suspect, 26-year-old Tyrone Robinson, was charged with armed robbery and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felony. Robinson is also believed to have been inside the Verizon store.

The suspected getaway driver, 21-year-old Jardan Aaron, was charged with armed robbery, offenses relating to motor vehicles, and aggravated fleeing a police officer.

All three men were jailed on $500,000 bond each. They’ll be transferred to Madison County to face felony charges.

