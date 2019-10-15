Randy’s Rescue Ranch to host Halloween fundraiser for animal rescue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

O’FALLON, Ill. – Outside of O’Fallon, Illinois is a man who is moved by some large animals.

“It’s a place for healing; for the people because of the programs we do during the week are with special needs community, from children to adults, and also the VA, Wounded Warriors,” said Randy Grim, founder of Randy’s Rescue Ranch. “So, it’s really kind of cool to see the underdogs of the world help each other out.”

St. Louisans might be familiar with Grim as the founder of Stray Rescue of St. Louis, saving abandoned animals in the city of St. Louis for more than 20 years. In February 2018, Grim suffered an aneurysm, requiring a five-hour surgery.

“Almost didn’t make it and it left me in kidney failure,” he said. “I also lost a finger from infections. So, it was a tough year last year. I’m glad to be. This place saved my life.”

Grim says it was this place—Randy’s Rescue Ranch—that he credits with saving himself.

Grim helps keep things running for the 14 horses, eight cattle, and three pigs, including Pickles, his favorite of the bunch.

On Saturday, they’ll hold a haunted hayride for adults and Halloween bash as a fundraiser for this non-profit organization giving second chances.

“You know, I realized it’s not that much different for the equine either,” Grim says. “Doesn’t matter if you’re a dog or horse or a donkey or a pig. People out there will abuse just like they do the innocents. I call them innocent whether children or an animal. It’s our job to protect them and we fail them all the time. And this is a place where we don’t fail them.”