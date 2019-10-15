Distraught father pleads for help finding missing boy, 11, last seen at school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo, - A distraught father in Park Hills is asking for the public’s help finding his 11-year-old son last seen Monday afternoon after being dropped off at school.

According to Quinton's father Edward Roussin, his son was given after school detention on October 14. We are told his siblings waited for him after school to finish detention, but according to the family, the siblings were told to leave school property.

The 6th grader has not been seen since.

The family has notified Park Hills Police and the St. Francois County Sheriff's department to file a missing persons report. More details will be posted as this story develops.

If you have seen Quinton or have any information, you’re asked to call the Park Hills Police Department at (573) 431-3122.

