Boo At The Zoo creates a kid-friendly Halloween experience through Oct. 30

Posted 7:06 am, October 15, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS – Halloween is just a couple of weeks away and the St. Louis Zoo is already celebrating.

October 15 the St. Louis Zoo will host its annual Halloween party Boo At The Zoo from 5:30 to 8:30 and continues every night until October 30th.

The zoo will close at 4:00 p.m. each day to prepare for the special event.

Tickets are $7 dollars for zoo members and $8  dollars for nonmembers. If your little ones are wearing a costume they get a dollar off admission.

