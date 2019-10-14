Two wounded in shootout in Jennings neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JENNINGS, Mo. – Two people were wounded during a shootout in a Jennings neighborhood in broad daylight Monday.

The shooting unfolded around 11 a.m. There were trails of blood from all the violence stretching across the neighborhood.

A woman who saw the shootout said at least one person opened fire on two others.

“When that bullet hit him when he went down, he screamed,” said the woman, who asked to remain anonymous.”

“I seen two kids. They’re young, they’re kids. They’re running, I hear gunshots after them and they were running and then they got shot and fell.”

She said one of the wounded individuals returned fire. Police arrived quickly because they were working an unrelated case nearby.

While talking to one of the shooting victims, police said he took off and forced his way into a home. Police kicked the door in to get him out and made sure the people inside were not injured.

Henry Bost, the brother of the woman who lives in that home, said he’s happy his sister is safe but thinks officers were too hasty going inside.

“Maybe surround the house and find out if the guy inside had a weapon or not?” Bost said. “They didn’t know if my sister was a hostage or not.”

Police said it was simply too dangerous and too many unknowns not to enter the home.

Residents in the neighborhood said it is a very peaceful subdivision. Police agreed; they seldom have problems in this neighborhood. But not on this Monday.

Police were looking for at least one shooter, possibly others.

It’s unclear what led to the shootout in the first place.

