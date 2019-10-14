× Three in custody after police chase suspects from Berkley to Franklin County

ST. LOUIS – Three carjacking suspects in custody after leading police on an hour-long chase ending Franklin County with a foot chase.

According to authorities, the pursuit began in Berkely around 2:00 a.m. Monday with police chasing a Grey Toyota Highlander at speeds topping 90 miles per hour.

The alleged carjackers then stopped along westbound interstate 44 at mile marker 243 in Franklin County ditched the car and ran. That’s where we are told the foot chase began. All three suspects were taken into custody.

EMS arrived at the scene to help one of the suspects who had an injured hand.

No additional details are available at this time.