St. Louis Cardinals head to D.C. for game 3 of the NLCS

Posted 10:06 am, October 14, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS -  Stephen Strasburg and Washington will host St. Louis in Game 3 of the NLCS

The Nationals are 50-31 in home games. Washington has slugged .455, good for third in the National League. Anthony Rendon leads the club with a .598 slugging percentage, including 81 extra-base hits and 34 home runs.

The Cardinals have gone 41-40 away from home. The St. Louis pitching staff owns a team ERA of 3.83, Miles Mikolas paces the staff with a mark of 4.16.
TOP PERFORMERS:

Game 3: Monday 10/14 Time TBD at Washington

Game 4 Tuesday 10/15 Time TBD at Washington

Game 5 Wednesday 10/16 Time TBD at Washington (if necessary)

Game 6 Friday 10/18 Time TBD (if necessary) at Busch Stadium

Game 7 Saturday 10/19 Time TBD (if necessary) at Busch Stadium

