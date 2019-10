× One person injured in motorcycle vs SUV crash

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – The driver of a motorcycle suffered minor injuries after colliding with an SUV Monday morning.

The incident happened around 2:00 a.m. near Illinois Highway 159 and Illinois highway 162 in Unincorporated Madison County near Glen Carbon.

The driver of the SUV was not injured and is being cooperative with police

Police have not released the official cause of the crash.