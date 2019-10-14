Child struck by police vehicle on Halls Ferry Road

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A 14-year-old girl was critically injured after being struck a St. Louis County police vehicle Monday in north St. Louis.

The incident took place around 5:50 p.m. in the 8900 block of Halls Ferry.

EMS treated the girl at the scene before taking her to the hospital. Authorities said she's in critical and unstable condition but that death is not imminent.

"They were working on her. Her parents were out here, at least her father was out here that I know of. They were working on her, I just know that they rushed her off," said Lisa Clay, who lives near the scene.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is handling the investigation.

"We're going to look into everything because, like I said, there's possibilities we don't know and that's why we're still looking at everything," said St. Louis Police Captain Perri Johnson.

Among the possibilities now being investigated: whether St. Louis County police may have been involved in a chase shortly before the incident occurred.

"It's possible that it was but we don't know for sure and that's why we're looking into it," Johnson said.

Fox 2 learned the incident started in the county and involved county police only.

City police said it appears that the 14-year-old, who is from the immediate area, may have darted out in front of the county police unit.

"It's really sad because I have grandkids and we come up to this store like two or three times a day when they're over here," said one woman, who asked we not identify her. "Like I said, it's really sad because you can't trust your kids to come outside these days. I mean, walking down the street, going to school; I mean, this is sad. It hurts my soul to see this to a child."

St. Louis County police made no comments except to say that city police would be heading up the investigation.