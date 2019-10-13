Mom charged with DWI after son dies in crash

Eden, NC (WGHP) — A mother has been charged with DWI after her 4-year-old son died when her Jeep ran off the road and hit a tree, according to highway patrol.

Around 3:10 p.m. Saturday, Shannon Hudson, 33, was driving a Jeep Liberty on Settle Bridge Road.

Highway patrol says the Jeep ran off the road to the right and traveled out of control for 161 feet and hit a tree.

Her 4-year-old son was in the back middle seat and not in a child seat. He died on the way to the hospital at 4:09 p.m.

Hudson was taken to a hospital in Eden with minor injuries.

She was charged with DWI, felony death by motor vehicle, having an expired license and a child seat violation.

Troopers say speed was not a factor in the crash.

