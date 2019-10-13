CrimeStoppers offers reward after string of fires deemed arson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Crimestoppers has a $6,000 reward for anyone who can offer tips to solve recent arson cases in North City.

Those living in the area said the fires really leave them with questions about the motive.

The smell of smoke is still strong at just one of several homes destroyed in a string of fires in the 5100 block of Enright.

Neighbors said flames lit up the skies even damaging the home next door.

"When I looked out my window, I saw all kinds of lights blinking lights in a lot of noise," said Annie Williams, a resident of the area for 40 years.

"It looked like the world was over," another neighbor said.

Not much is left of one home neighbors said was being renovated. Authorities said it was the latest building to burn of three.

Right now, they are investigating fires sparked between October 5th and 7th and another the 11th.

"A lot of folks are suspicious about it what is going on," said Williams.

The flames that took down one home also caught on to the home next door. Two people were inside, and one of them was bedridden. Both were rescued and are now living somewhere else temporarily.

"I was worried. She’s a nice old lady, she keeps her house clean, car clean, and I was worried about her. I love my community," said another neighbor who has been there for more than 30 years.

"It burned her roof so now she’s waiting on something to fix her house so she and her daughter can get back in," said Williams.

Neighbors said authorities left cameras behind after the fire to keep watch of activity on the street.

Cars were charred, soot was sitting in all surrounding yards, and many questions are left unanswered for people who have been in the neighborhood for decades recently watching several buildings burn.

"When you don’t know, it makes you wonder, makes you wonder exactly what is really happening and why," said Williams.

Authorities ask people to call CrimeStoppers to leave an anonymous tip at 1-866-371-8477.