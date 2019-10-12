Thousands get out to raise awareness for Autism

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Thousands laced up their shoes for the Autism Speaks Walk in Forest Park Saturday.

The event is a chance for kids and their parents to see how far they’ve come and how far they can go.

Chase Coleman, an advocate with autism says, “They can look up to me. I can help them with stuff. There are over a million kids on the spectrum. I’m not the only one. There are lots of kids and I thank God for that.”

“13 years ago, the diagnosis was very bleak. They told me that Chase would have limited capabilities as far as mental and emotional limitations. I’m just here to say that through therapy and things of that nature he has grown to be an awesome young man,” said Liz Coleman, Chase’s mother.

The event is a show of support for the one in 59 who are on the autism spectrum according the CDC.

It’s a day where families can come together to learn from each other, specialized products and services that can make their kids a success.

“They didn’t have this much stuff for autism when I was a kid. Now that I’m 26-years-old they have all this stuff. It’s pretty exciting to see what’s coming out for autism every day,” said Liz Galt.

“Kids like my daughter who have autism take a certain level of care. There are some fabulous doctors and dentists and teachers that know how to address their needs and help them excel and we had autism speaks have a way to connect people to those folks,” said Greg Yawitz, St. Louis Autism Speaks Board Chairman.

There is a local Autism Speaks office here in Olivette if you need any assistance.

Fox 2 is a proud sponsor of the walk.