Loop Trolley needs $700K to keep operating

UNIVERSITY CITY, MO – Loop Trolley officials say they need an immediate influx of funds in order to stay on track. They have requested $700,000 from St. Louis County in order to maintain operations.

$200,000 is needed immediately just to keep operating now, while they reduce the current service level.

Officials warn that if they don’t receive the additional funding by November 15th, they will have to cease operations.

Board President John S. Meyer, Jr. said, “It would allow us to reach our full capacity, and put us on track to deliver the service and achieve the goals we originally planned for.”

In September, the Loop Trolley Company requested $200,000 immediately from the St. Louis County Transit Fund to keep the trolley system operating for the remainder of 2019 and $500,000 for calendar year 2020. The Loop Trolley Company will be forced to stop as soon as November 15 if it does not receive funding help. To make up for these budget shortfalls, we are beginning to reduce service starting next week.

This decision was not made lightly. While the idea of the Loop Trolley was ambitious and has not been without its challenges, it is here. The cars are refurbished and the track is ready. St. Louis was one of five cities to win funding for a streetcar. The Loop Trolley has yet to operate at its full potential as we are still on the waiting to rollout our third car and operate seven days a week. Funding from St. Louis County was give us that chance. It would allow us to reach our full capacity, and put us on track to deliver the service and achieve the goals we originally planned for.

On behalf of the Loop Trolley Company’s staff, board of directors and supporters, it has been a true joy seeing streetcars come back to life St. Louis, hearing the stories and seeing the smiles of our passengers. Thank you for your support, encouragement and enthusiasm for transit in our communities.

Surprise in our County Council packets this week. Loop Trolley will be insolvent next month unless they get $200k in county money, followed by an additional $500k shortly thereafter. Click to read County Executive's letter. #Boondoggle pic.twitter.com/vw7OKWY1km — Tim Fitch (@ChiefTimFitch) October 12, 2019