Dred Scott Heritage Foundation unveils limited edition 3-D statue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The Dred Scott statue sits in Downtown St. Louis as a symbol of commemoration and history. The Dred Scott Heritage Foundation has now unveiled a limited-edition reproduction of it to use art as education.

"We have to confront our past and historians must be a witness," said David Konig, professor of law at Washington University.

While descendants of several landmark cases that shaped America’s, history spoke at the Mahler Ballroom, the Dred Scott Foundation unveiled the first reproduction of the Dred and Harriet Scott statue.

"People have asked me if we have a bronze replica they can have a copy of. Bronze is expensive," said Lynne Jackson, President of Dred Scott Heritage Foundation.

While committing to commemoration, education, and reconciliation, the foundation has taken the landmark from Downtown St. Louis to a limited edition 3-D printed replica.

It’s been in high demand from organizations dedicated to history and progression.

"It means that people are aware now of the significance of what this man did," Jackson said.

Now others may hold the piece of art.

The statues are 14 inches, they take only two days to create, and they embody a quest for freedom.

"It makes a big difference when people can see the city they’re leaving in... the community they're living in...the neighbors are part of the past and the past is not forgotten," Konig said.

The limited 3-D edition will be available for purchase in November.