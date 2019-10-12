Cardinal fans trying to keep the faith after game two loss

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Cards fans disappointed after the Redbirds lose game two of the National League Championship Series 3-1 to the Nationals.

The Cardinals now in a hole after dropping the first two games of the series at home.

Fans are trying to stay optimistic believing the Cardinals can come back.

But they are certainly worried after two home games where the Cards only scored a total of just one run on four hits.

Fans came to Ballpark Village decked out in their Redbird red and baseball bling.

But in the end, they left disappointed after the Redbirds loss.

“It`s terrible to watch,” said Jan Herron from Hazelwood.

Rhonda Mikiska wore her good luck bracelet.

But it couldn`t bring home a Cardinals win.

“We gotta hit the ball,” said Rhonda.

Cards fans watching on the Ballpark Village big screen had concerned faces for much of the game.

They came alive when the Redbirds got on the board in the eighth inning, but it wasn`t enough.

Fans we spoke with praising the Cardinals pitching but questioning the lack of offense.

“There`s not much run production right now. It`s not acceptable, it`s not,” said Austin Dierkes from Springfield, IL.

Jonathan King from Town and Country added, “We just need one of our players to get one hit and then hopefully that can like ignite us and keep it going. Maybe just a big home run or something- I don`t know.”

“Hit the ball. Do something!” Exclaimed Laura Millbrandt from Chesterfield.

10-year-old Andrew Dreen added, “The offense needs to get better. It was exciting towards the end because they got runners on, but I wish they won.”

The question now, can the Cardinals come back from a two nothing hole?

Fans say yes but the bats have to come alive.

“They can and they have in the past and I hope they do,” said a hopeful Robert Simmons from Florissant.

Aggie Doe from Portage Des Sioux is keeping the faith, saying, “We`re gonna win. We`re gonna come up the rear as always. We are gonna win, everybody just settle down.”

10-year-old Andrew added, “Lets go Cardinals!”

Game three is Monday in Washington, D.C.

Redbird fans hoping the Cards can do in Washington what the Nationals did here...win on the road.