Prosecutor charges third case this week involving child exposed to Fentanyl

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecutor has now charged his third case this week, involving children being exposed to fentanyl. The latest case involves a brain-damaged 8-month-old.

On Wednesday, we told you about charges connected to two different cases of children dying after being exposed to fentanyl.

DeMarco Washington faces a child endangerment charge after exposing his 11-month-old daughter, who died. Taylor Baumer faces a child endangerment charge for exposing a 9-month-old who also died.

“It’s tragic. And these kinds of deaths, it’s hard for law enforcement to prevent them,” said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell. “It’s gotta start with treatment. It’s gotta start with mental health care and substance abuse treatment.”

The latest suspect, Portis Williams, is charged with not only child endangerment but also resisting arrest. Police say he drove away when they attempted to stop him in connection to an eight-month-old he exposed to fentanyl. He is now in custody. The infant who was exposed survived but is reportedly brain damaged.