Off-duty St. Louis County officer among two killed in overnight crash

ST. LOUIS – An off-duty St. Louis County Police officer has died after being involved in a motorcycle accident in Illinois Thursday night.

According to our partners at the Post Dispatch, Illinois State Police Trooper Josh Korando confirmed that the crash is being handled as a fatality. A sergeant for the Illinois State Police said he was told that two people had died.

County Police Chief Jon Belmar among, other officers including St. Louis County, Illinois State were seen outside of Barnes Jewish Hospital on Friday morning just after 4:00 a.m.

Police have not released the name of the victims, pending notification of family members.

No additional details are available at this time.