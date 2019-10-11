× Man once accused of putting toddler in oven now charged with pouring boiling water on 3-year-old

DELTONA, Fla. (WNCN) – A 3-year-old boy suffered severe burns after police said a 47-year-old man poured boiling water on his back, according to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office.

Terry Man faces a charge of child abuse causing great bodily harm after being taken into custody on Thursday.

On Sept. 27, employees at the boy’s day care called deputies after seeing the burns on the boy’s back.

The sheriff’s office investigated and said May poured boiling water onto the child after the boy accidentally urinated on the floor.

May was previously charged with child abuse in 2018 in DeLand but was ultimately not prosecuted. He was accused of putting a 3-year-old in an oven, the sheriff’s office said.

The girl suffered extensive injuries, including cuts, swelling on her head, a 6-inch scar on her back, WKMG reported. The girl’s ear was burned likely from May putting her in the oven, according to a medical examiner.

May’s bond was set at $250,000 for his charge on Thursday.