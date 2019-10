Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Wet roads could be behind a crash Friday morning.

The accident happened just before 2:00 a.m. at North Grand and University Street.

FOX 2 Nissan Rogue Runner was at the scene where it could be seen that an SUV had spun out and hit a pole.

We are told the driver was checked out by EMS, there is no official word on the driver's condition.

