ST LOUIS, Mo. - Cardinals fans who didn’t go to Busch Stadium poured into Ballpark Village Friday to watch Game 1 of the National League Championship Series. The cold weather couldn’t keep fans home. Many showed up in hoodies and warm Cardinals gear.

Fans kept a positive attitude for most of the game but ultimately left disappointed as the Cardinals dropped Game 1 by a score of 2-0.

Ballpark Village will be packed with fans again on Saturday for Game 2 of the NLCS.