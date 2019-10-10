Weather Kid of the Week: Brooklyn Morris

Posted 4:54 pm, October 10, 2019, by , Updated at 05:51PM, October 10, 2019

Brooklyn Morris

ST. LOUIS - Brooklyn Morris is an eighth-grader at Crossroads College Prep. According to her mother, Brooklyn loves the dynamics of the different types of weather. She also enjoys identifying the different types of clouds. Brooklyn Morris is our Weather Kid of the Week! To nominate your child, ages 8-13, click here.

