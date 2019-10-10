Private lactation stations now open at St. Louis-Lambert International Airport

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Lactation stations are now open for mothers at St. Louis Lambert International Airport. The private rooms offer a space for women to nurse and pump. They are located post-security on all three concourses, near gates A10, C9, and E33.

Airport staff told FOX 2 there's been a need for rooms like this for a while, and that this project has been on their radar for years now.

"They come with working sinks and spacious countertops and a lounge chair," said Jeff Lea, an airport spokesman.

Lea said mothers who gave feedback to airport staff said there wasn't a quiet place to sit and that breastfeeding in the restroom was not sanitary. He said the airport is proud they can now provide this new space.

The rooms are ADA-compliant and equipped with a sink, power outlets, and a full-back club chair with a moveable arm table. Mothers needing to nurse or breast pump can send a text message to receive a code that will unlock the door. Additional amenities include a moveable ottoman and a bench for additional seating or a place to store travel items during the use of the space. The interior also features modern and calming wall finishes. The exterior walls feature St. Louis inspired digital artwork.

