Cards get pumped for the NLCS after Mike Shildt’s ‘Speech of the Century’

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Cardinals manager Mike Shildt is known for his calm and controlled style. But, one player captured a passionate moment after last's night win that propelled the team to the National League Championship Series. Some are calling it the "Speech of the Century" and comparing it to Blues coach Craig Berube's expletive-laden address before Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Randy Arozarena is an outfielder for the St. Louis Cardinals who signed with the team in 2016. He was live streaming video on Instagram before the media was allowed in the locker room. He ended up catching an emotional Mick Shildt giving a rousing speech after the team's big win.

Arozarena issued this statement after the speech went viral. This is a rough translation from Spanish to English:

"I want to apologize to my teammates, manager, Cardinals Organization and baseball fans for the video I posted tonight after the victory of our team in Atlanta. This was a moment that should have been private with my team and I made a rookie mistake by sharing it on my social media account."