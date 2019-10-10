Cardinals pre-game parties you need to know about

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

What's a sporting event without a good pre-game? Thankfully Ballpark Village can be your one-stop-shop for baseball, booze, and a "batty" good time during the Cardinals post-season run!

Cardinals Nation will host the Official Pregame Party of the St. Louis Cardinals before every home game. Located in the Hall of Fame Club at BPV, this ticketed pep-rally style party includes a full buffet (hot dogs, brats, nachos, entrée selections, salads, and desserts), along with a full-service, all-inclusive bar. The pregame party begins 2½ hours prior to the scheduled game time and features a DJ or live music all the way until first pitch. Tickets are limited, so make sure you don't miss out. You can purchase your tickets here.

As for the game itself, 7,000 tickets are still available as of 3:15 p.m. Thursday. According to StubHub, the official partner of the St. Louis Cardinals, fans from five countries in 43 states have already bought their tickets for Friday's Game 1 between the Cards and Washington Nationals.

Still want to party but don't necessarily feel like buying a ticket? No worries! You can join FOX 2 and KPLR 11 for the Red October Watch Parties at Ballpark Village for all NLCS Games. Two-hours before each game, Ballpark Village will have T-shirt cannons, ticket giveaways, indoor-and-outdoor viewing. You'll have to come out of pocket for food and drinks, but you are still guaranteed a good time with your friends from Fox 2/KPLR 11!

Here's a look at the Cardinals upcoming National League Championship Series schedule:

Game 1: Friday 10/11 @ 7:08 pm CST at Busch Stadium.

Game 2: Saturday 10/12 @ 3:08pm CST at Busch Stadium

Game 3: Monday 10/14 Time TBD at Washington

Game 4 Tuesday 10/15 Time TBD at Washington

Game 5 Wednesday 10/16 Time TBD at Washington (if necessary)

Game 6 Friday 10/18 Time TBD (if necessary) at Busch Stadium

Game 7 Saturday 10/19 Time TBD (if necessary) at Busch Stadium

If the series goes to Game 6 or Game 7 next weekend, that'll be two weekends in a row of October baseball, and a chance to showcase the growth in St. Louis and momentum that’s been building in the city.