Wicked Wings and Wine at the Butterfly House

Posted 9:52 am, October 9, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS - Grown-ups looking for a wicked good time won`t want to miss Wicked Wings and Wine. The 21+ event is a chance to sample local brews and wines while learning about owl butterflies. Take a stroll through the torch-lit garden and enjoy festive music.

Dare to try chocolate chirp cookies or mango mealworm chutney, compliments of the Bug Chef! Other light appetizers will also be provided by Russo`s Catering and Orlando`s Catering.

Wicked Wings and Wine takes place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4 and Friday, Oct. 11.

For more information visit: butterflyhouse.org

