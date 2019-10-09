× Public meeting regarding Belleville Streetscape Construction Wednesday

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – Downtown Belleville is getting an upgrade which means construction is on the way.

City officials will host a public information meeting on the next phase of Streetscape Construction Wednesday from 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.n at the Belleville Police Department.

During the renovation, businesses along West Main Street will remain open but all parking will close. Lanes will also be reduced from 6th street to 12th street

More information about additional parking and the project timeline will be available at the meeting.

