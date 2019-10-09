× House fire displaces elderly woman in the Pagedale Neighborhood

PAGEDALE, Mo. – Blaze from an early morning house fire leaves a 75-year-old woman homeless Wednesday.

Firefighters responded around 12:30 a.m. to the 1440 block of Leroy near Saint Charles Rock Road in Pagedale.

According to the residence, she was woken up by smoke detectors, smelled smoke then found the fire in the back of the house.

Firefighters tell FOX 2 the woman was able to escape, but the fire quickly spread and the house was destroyed. The woman told fire crews she saw sparks coming from the electrical panel, however, the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Red Cross is assisting.