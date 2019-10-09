Have firefighters deliver pizza to your door as part of Fire Prevention Week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – An elderly Pagedale woman is lucky to be alive after she was awakened by fire alarms to see her home ablaze. It is Fire Prevention Week and you are encouraged to have a plan and to practice your escape, especially with your family.

Shirley Johnson Kirksey, 75, is counting her blessings reliving what she’s calling a nightmare. She was trapped in her burning home.

“I was in my house sleeping and I woke up and there was a fire. I looked up, a lot of fire coming from the bedroom,” she said.

The fire started around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday at her house on Leroy Avenue near St. Charles Rock Road. Kirksey was sleeping and her smoke detectors went off; she said they helped save her life.

“I jumped up and ran to the kitchen and got some water. I threw that water on there. Smoke and fire came from everywhere. It burned the bed up and everything,” she said.

After throwing water on the outlet, the fire quickly spread. She escaped unharmed.

“In a situation of a house fire, a house will go up in two minutes,” said Zach Absolon, West County EMS Fire. “It’s important to have an early detection system such as a smoke detector.”

This is Fire Prevention Week. For pizza lovers in Ballwin, your next Domino's order could be life-saving.

“To save lives, to have working smoke detectors, working in our neighborhoods and community,” said Eileen Sokolowski, vice president of marketing for Domino’s.

The pizza chain and the National Fire Protection Agency have teamed up with West County EMS and Fire.

“If you order a pizza, it could be delivered on a fire engine by firefighters ready to check your smoke alarms,” Absolon said. “Our goal tonight is just to visit residents who call Domino’s and order pizza. The fire truck will deliver pizza and when we show up, if they have a working smoke detector, their pizza is going to be free. If not working we will replace those smoke detectors or replace those batteries.”

The promotion runs Wednesday until 7 p.m. So you still have an hour to get your order in. As far as Kirksey goes, she said the house fire has left her homeless.

She’s created a GoFundMe to help rebuild her life.