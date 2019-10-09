Excitement at Ballpark Village as Cardinals jump to big lead in NLDS Game 5

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals hope to make history with a win today in Atlanta in Game 5 of the National League Division Series. And fans are hoping the backbone of the team—Yadier Molina—will make some crucial hits.

Meanwhile, fans gathered in Ballpark Village to watch the game get to see a piece of game-winning history that could be yours – the sacrifice fly that won Game 4.

Yadi hit that sacrifice fly, scoring Kolton Wong from third base. Immediately after that game-winner, the Cardinals and their authenticators got hold of that baseball and have put it up for auction.

As of 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, the current bid was at $390.

“If we win (Game 5), it will tell a completely different story because that’s the game that got us here,” said Ashley Brown, manager of retail operations for the Cardinals. “But either way, win or lose, it’s still a ball hit by Yadier Molina with an RBI attached to it, scoring Kolton Wong, and we all know how beloved Yadi is in St. Louis and how many stats and records he’s been passing and setting this year, solidifying his Hall of Fame status.”

The auction ends October 13.