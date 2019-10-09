Des Peres police: Wrong-way driver traveled more than two miles on Manchester Road

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES PERES, Mo. - Authorities in Des Peres said they are grateful no one was harmed during a wrong-way driver’s two-mile trek down Manchester Road Sunday afternoon.

“There were a multitude of different things that could have happened,” said Officer Brandon Elzinga, Des Peres Department of Public Safety.

The driver had just come off I-270 and turned onto Manchester Road, Elzinga said.

The vehicle was headed in the wrong direction – westbound in the eastbound lanes of Manchester, he said.

Dashcam video captures the moment when the white car passed a patrol vehicle. The officer can then be heard contacting dispatch. At one point, the officer was able to make contact with the driver and tell her to stop but the vehicle kept going.

“About two and a half miles, in the wrong direction,” Elzinga said.

Eventually, the car stopped just outside Des Peres city limits, just west of Barrett Station Road.

Elzinga said a police officer, who happened to be a paramedic, walked up to the vehicle and immediately recognized that the driver was experiencing a medical emergency. EMS arrived and treated the woman.

Elzinga said the department was thankful no one was harmed. A wrong-way driver could have led to a tragic outcome, he said.

“Killing being the worst thing. Injury, property damage. All the things that we never would want to see,” Elzinga said.