Texas trio busted for credit card skimming

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. - Chesterfield police arrested three suspects last week at the Premium Outlet Mall who they claim are responsible for placing skimming devices on gas station pumps in Hazelwood.

Police said they were called to the mall to investigate suspects who had stolen sunglasses. They said when they were investigating the suspects they noticed those suspects also had credit cards in their possession that did not match their own names.

Police eventually located more than 20 cloned credit cards with victims' information and more than $7,000 in cash and goods.

The suspects were identified as 37-year-old Pavel Rodriguez, 43-year-old Roberto Rodriguez, and 34-year-old Eroilde Tamayo. All are from Houston, Texas.

All three men were charged with trafficking in stolen identities and possession of a forging instrument. They were each jailed on a $50,00 cash-only bond.