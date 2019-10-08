Stanley Cup pays visits to students, teachers in Jennings School District

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – It is arguably the most famous trophy in sports and today, students in the Jennings School District, got the chance to see the Stanley Cup up close.

"To see the excitement that's still has carried over from June 12. We can come into a school, we can go out in the community to almost any group and the energy and, really, the joy that you feel from our team's championship is quite exceptional," said St. Louis Blues President and CEO Chris Zimmerman.=

"History is being made here at Jennings. We are excited, we are so excited," said teacher Debra Jones. "You see how excited they were when they came in here, everyone had to have a picture with the Stanley Cup.”

Students said seeing the cup in person is a once in a lifetime opportunity and they are thankful for this experience.

"It's overwhelming because we don't get a chance to like see stuff like this or get out of class, or experience treasures like this," said Brekel Langston, a student at Jennings Junior High.

Students and staff showed up in their blue and gold to get their special moment with the guest of honor and pose with Blues mascot Louie.

"The beginning of the summer, the tour was really about the players, at the beginning of their offseason, the cup has traveled over 30 thousand miles, it's been throughout much of Canada, Siberia with Tarasenko, Sweden. It's really been a global tour, now our goal is to touch as much of the community as we can," Zimmerman said.

The Stanley Cup's tour continues, bringing smiles to students’ faces and leaving a mark on the communities it visits.

"(The) Stanley Cup I've learned is truly magical. It has its own personality. There's no other trophy like it," said Zimmerman.