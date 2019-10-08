St. Louis couple homeless after fire destroys home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A St. Louis couple were left homeless after their home was destroyed in a fire late Monday night.

Firefighters responded just before midnight at their home located on Wren Avenue near Saloma in north St. Louis. Upon arrival, crews said the flames had spread to a vacant house next door.

According to the couple they went to the store and when they came back the house was on fire.

The Red Cross has been called and assisting the couple during this time.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.