× Nightmare Before Christmas x Vans Collection now available

ST. LOUIS – Your sneakers are about to get spooky and it’s just in time for Halloween! Vans is partnering with Disney for a new collaboration.

The skateboard apparel company is released a new line of shoes and accessories inspired by The Nightmare Before Christmas. The collection features everything from sneakers, hoodies, backpacks, and more.

All merchandise will display iconic characters from the classic Tim Burton film. The homage to Jack Skellington is probably the most head-turning, with the entire Slip-On transformed into an appliquéd and pin-striped interpretation of his character.

Item range in price from $15 to $85 dollars.