Local LGBT workers head to Supreme Court for discrimination cases

ST. LOUIS – On Tuesday the US Supreme Court will weigh whether gay and transgender employees are protected not by the Constitution.

Several members of the St. Louis LGBTQ community gathered Monday night to learn more about The Protection of Transgender Workers’ case and educate others. They are fighting for transgender people to have the same federal rights in the workplace as straight people.

Supreme Court justices will decide if all workers, including transgender people, are protected by the authority it cited for its marriage ruling — but by the 1964 Civil Rights Act.1964 Civil Rights Act Against Sex-Based Discrimination. Title VII of that landmark law makes it illegal to dismiss or discriminate against any employee “because of such individual’s race, color, religion, sex, or national origin.”