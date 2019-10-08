Legally blind woman sexually assaulted at Fenton bar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FENTON, Mo. – A disturbing case is unfolding in Fenton as a man is accused of sexually assaulting a blind woman at a local bar and grill.

The suspect, 42-year-old Shane Allison, is behind bars at the St. Louis County Justice Center in Clayton.

St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell says the victim and the suspect did not know each other. He says what happened to the woman is traumatizing and terrifying.

“It is sad that it happened,” Bell said.

Allison faces one felony count of sexual abuse for an incident that allegedly happened last Saturday night at the 026 Bar and Grill in Fenton.

Court documents say the adult victim, who is legally blind, was at the restaurant and bar alone. The business owner tells us she was simply picking up a pizza.

Allison allegedly came in and sat down next to her. The documents say Allison started touching and grabbing the woman inappropriately, actually hurting her at one point.

The documents say that the woman repeatedly told him to stop.

As Allison became more aggressive, the documents reveal that others at the bar and grill stepped in and struggled with Allison, forcing him out of the business.

We’re told once he was outside, Allison threatened to come back and shoot up the bar.

St. Louis County police later arrested Allison at his home in unincorporated Fenton.

“The reason we do this job is to keep St. Louis County residents safe and most importantly protect our most vulnerable and somebody’s who already dealing with a disability if you will,” Bell said.

The documents say Allison was highly intoxicated and said he did not remember what happened.

But the documents also say Allison told police, “I want to know who this b---- is so I can kill her for doing this to me.”

Fortunately, the victim was not seriously hurt physically but was very shaken up.

Fox 2 confirmed that Allison was sentenced to four years in prison in California back in 2006 for vehicular manslaughter while driving under the influence. He was released on parole supervision in 2008.

Allison is behind bars in Clayton on a $100,000 cash-only bond.