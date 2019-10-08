Homers for Health benefits Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital with every Cardinals home run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Children of SSM Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital benefit every time the St. Louis Cardinals hit a home run. Initially started by former left-fielder Matt Holliday and his wife, Leslee, Homers for Health has raised $5.3 million in seven years. Now chaired by infielder Matt Carpenter, this year Homers for Health benefits the Children’s Fund.

“They came and visited the hospital and really saw the need here with the children and just got attached to Cardinal Glennon and just saw all they could do and the way they could give back in the community," said Sandy Koller, President of the Foundation.

There is a wing named after Matt and Leslee and a treatment room named after Jason Motte. The list of help goes on and on with players Adam Wainwright, Trevor Rosenthal, and Jedd Gyorko all helping fund child-friendly spaces. The funds also help renovate the Imagine Center, Dallas Heart Center, the PICU (Pediatric Intensive Care Unit), and Inpatient/Outpatient Cancer Units.

“The needs are just tremendous,” said Steven Burghart, president resident of Cardinal Glennon. "Because of how much time kids spend in the pediatric ICU, having the best possible environment for them to heal in is a tremendous benefit to go with all the faith and clinical expertise that we offer.”

Cardinal Glennon also has a resident dog, Thor, who offers therapeutic support to the families and sometimes employees through their new pet therapy program.

As the Cardinal season continues, make your donation per home run and help the children of SSM Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital. For more information, visit https://www.glennon.org/programs/homersforhealth.

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are the exclusive media partners with Homers for Health.