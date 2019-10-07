Rockwood School District offering $1000 hiring bonus for experienced bus drivers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUREKA, Mo. - The Rockwood School District is looking to hire experienced school bus drivers.

According to district officials, they are offering a $1,000 sign-on bonus to attract veteran drivers. An experienced bus driver with five years' experience can make $25-39 an hour.

Rockwood already has a $500 school bus driver referral bonus program in place for employees. That amount will be paid to any district employee who refers a person who is ultimately hired as a district school bus driver, with or without experience.

Districts across the United States are dealing with a nationwide school bus driver shortage.