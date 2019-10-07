Rockwood School District offering $1000 hiring bonus for experienced bus drivers

Posted 7:07 am, October 7, 2019, by

EUREKA, Mo. - The Rockwood School District is looking to hire experienced school bus drivers.

According to district officials, they are offering a $1,000 sign-on bonus to attract veteran drivers. An experienced bus driver with five years' experience can make $25-39 an hour.

Rockwood already has a $500 school bus driver referral bonus program in place for employees.  That amount will be paid to any district employee who refers a person who is ultimately hired as a district school bus driver, with or without experience.

Districts across the United States are dealing with a nationwide school bus driver shortage.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.