FASFA Frenzy offers college bound students apply for Financial Aid

ST. LOUIS - It's that time of year again where college students and their families need to begin applications for the 2020-2021 school year.

St. Louis Community College is hosting a free FAFSA frenzy at each college campus Meremac, Forest Park, Florissant Valley and Wildwood to help you complete the form and start applying for the Free Application For Federal Student Aid.

During this event, students will receive free professional assistance completing the FAFSA — the primary form used by federal, state and institutional financial assistance programs to determine an individual’s eligibility for grants, loans, work-study, and scholarships.

