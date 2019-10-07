Disney Frozen 2 collection now available at Build-A-Bear

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Just in time for the holiday season, St. Louis Based Build-A-Bear announces the launch of the enchanting collection of Disney Frozen 2 furry friends, outfits and accessories inspired by the highly-anticipated film, in theaters November 22.

There are bear versions of Princess Anna, Queen Elsa, Iceman Kristoff as well as snowmann Olaf and reindeer Sven.

Guests who visit a Build-A-Bear Workshop will also get to experience fun, interactive activities based on the movie and an extra-special Frozen 2 heart ceremony when making a Frozen 2 stuffed animal.

The prices vary and costumes are also available.