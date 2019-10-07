Dine-out event to help family of injured Menards worker

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BALLWIN, MO - The owner of Candicci’s Restaurant in Ballwin will donate 10% of Tuesday night’s sales to the family of an injured Menards worker. Friends of Michelle Arthur say her long term medical needs are not yet known but they want to offer her family some immediate support. Tuesday’s dine-out fundraiser will run from 5pm until the restaurant closes.

Arthur was critically injured when a suspected shoplifter struck her on the parking lot of the Menards where she worked as a manager last month. A suspect has been charged. Dine-out organizers are hoping for a big turnout Tuesday night.

“I hope that everyone comes here and enjoys themselves and realizes that we’re doing this for a family in need right now,” said Bob Diamante. He’s one of Arthur’s co-workers and asked the owner of Candicci’s to host the dine-out event.

“I’m doing it because someone is in need,” said Candicci’s owner Bob Candice. Candicci’s has hosted other dine-out fundraisers before and the owner says knowing that Arthur’s husband is a firefighter gave him another reason to donate 10% of Tuesday night’s sales.

“If I can help, I want to help,” said Candice.

Candicci’s is located at 100 Holloway Rd., Ballwin, Mo 63011.