4-year-old killed, 2-year-old injured in hit and run accident

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO - A 4-year -old boy is killed in a hit and run in north St. Louis County. His 2 -year- old sister was also seriously injured. They were hit while crossing the street with their mother while leaving a 24-hour daycare heading to a nearby bus stop. Community leaders say the crash happened at a dangerous intersection. It happened at the intersection of Chambers Road and Clairmont Friday night around 9:30 p.m.

The owner of the daycare is heartbroken.

“When he hit the buggy, it came out of her hand. She ran chasing the stroller, the oldest was ejected, she made it to her son and he was hurt bad,” said Jackie Lindsey.

27-year-old Demetrius Cole of Florissant is facing second-degree murder charges after he struck and killed Chisolm and his sister and fled the scene.

Police say Cole who was driving at a high rate of speed with his headlights turned off.

“The car came doing about 75 miles per hour,” said Lindsey.

Pastor Tommie Pierson with Greater St. Mark's Family Church is across the street from where the tragedy occurred is frustrated with the rampant speeding on the stretch of Chambers and he wants it solved, “We want to do something about Chambers. The street does not have lights. People are dying on a regular basis at night getting hit by cars. There was stoplight there but a couple of weeks ago it was taken out,” said Pierson.

The pastor is reaching out to St. Louis County officials to see if they will add more lights.

Police say Cole was driving on a revoked license and already has a pending DWI case against him.

The family does not have life insurance and a GoFundMe account has been set up to help pay for his funeral.