Sunday Sports Extra: Howard Balzer

October 6, 2019

On Sunday Sports Extra, football analyst Howard Balzer dropped by to discuss with News 11’s Sports Director Rich Gould about Bill Bidwell (Cardinals owner), the NFL, and the XFL.

