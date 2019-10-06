× Four people shot at large event in north St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY – St. Louis County police report a shooting involving multiple victims at approximately 11:45 p.m. Saturday. The incident happened in the 10000 block of Crown Point Drive.

When officers arrived at the scene they found four victims with gunshot wounds. All victims were transported to an area hospital. One victim had a life-threatening injury. The other three have non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the victims were all attending a large planned event with several hundred people in an open field. It appears that a disturbance broke out between severe individuals which led to shots being fired. The shooting does not appear to be random.

The investigation remains very active at this time. Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.